Talladega man faces charges in connection with apparent burglary at Broadband Solutions

A Talladega man is facing burglary charges after an apparent break-in at Broadband Solutions on Alabama 77, according to police.
Talladega Police Chief Jason Busby said Monday that patrol officers had responded to a call at the business Friday. A rollup door appeared to have been forced, and someone had stolen two air conditioners, two air handlers and a pair of thermostats from inside the building.
Busby said the report did not list a dollar value for the stolen items.
He added that the security system was damaged during the break-in, but investigators had been able to examine pictures of a truck leaving afterward. The truck was identified, and the owner said he loaned it to someone else earlier in the day. The person borrowing the truck has been involved in similar incidents, Busby said.
This particular suspect was spotted by a patrolman in a different vehicle on Jackson Trace Road shortly afterward and was stopped. In addition to various tools and a glass pipe, officers also found copper tubes and condensers from the stolen air conditioners.
The man had warrants in St. Clair County and was arrested on those Friday. According to St. Clair County jail records, he was being held for failure to appear on traffic offenses.
He was still in jail Tuesday afternoon.
The Daily Home does not generally name suspects who are only charged with misdemeanor offenses.