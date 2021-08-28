Talladega man faces charges in connection to fraudulent use of credit card

TALLADEGA — A Talladega man who has already been charged with receiving stolen property is now facing fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and other charges, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
John Brandon Mathews, 35, was served with warrants for two counts of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card Thursday. Bond was set at a total of $10,000 in these cases.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, Mathews is accused of using a credit card stolen in Anniston last year on three different occasions at the Talladega Walmart.
The first two occasions were both on April 6, the third was April 8. The purchases totaled $116.26, $361.90 and $61.06 McElrath said.
Jail records indicate that Mathews is also facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property in the fourth degree, and theft of property in the third degree.
Mathews was arrested on the receiving charge earlier this month.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, Mathews is accused of selling about $800 worth of silverware to Griffin’s Jewelers in April, knowing that the items he sold had actually been stolen from a residence in Anniston. The stolen items were later returned to their rightful owner.
McElrath said the credit card and the silverware were not stolen from the same victim.
Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property in the third degree are class D felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Receiving stolen property in the first degree is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Drug paraphernalia and theft of property in the fourth degree are misdemeanors.