Talladega man faces additional child sex abuse charges

The 20-year-old Talladega man who was arrested and charged with child sexual abuse earlier this week is now facing two additional charges involving different victims.
To date, he has been charged with abusing one victim in Talladega and two in Lincoln, with at least one other charge expected soon.
The suspect is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totalling $300,000.
According to Lincoln Police Captain Shannon Hallmark, the two more recent charges, like the earlier charge brought by Talladega City Police, involves sexual contact with young boys. Hallmark said the victim’s in the Lincoln cases were both 8-years-old now, although the alleged abuse took place between 2 years, 10 months ago.
According to Talladega Police Detective Lisa Garrett, the first accusation was brought in January by a 7-year-old boy who was not related to him.
“This investigation had been ongoing for some time,” Hallmark said Thursday. “It was a joint effort between Lincoln and Talladega Police, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Palmer Place.”
The latter agency, which conducted forensic interviews with the victims, was crucial to the investigation and the eventual charges.
“I don’t know what we’d do without them,” Hallmark said. “Those ladies are amazing.”
The suspect was arrested Monday on the Talladega charge and was given a $100,000 bond in that case by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Hallmark said each of the two Lincoln cases also carried a $100,000 bond, set by Magistrate Leslie Carr.
In the cases filed to date, the suspect will have a preliminary appearance in district court June 1, according to court records. At that hearing, a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to be bound over to a grand jury.
Since the suspect was less than 21 years old when the alleged crimes occurred, he would also have the opportunity to apply for youthful offender status after he is indicted. If youthful offender status is granted, he would be tried by a judge alone, without a jury, and would face a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
Sexual abuse of a child less than the age of 12 is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Upon release, he would be required to register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life.
The Daily Home does not typically publish the names of alleged sex offenders until they either plead guilty or are convicted by a jury.