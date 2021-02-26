Talladega man doesn't want to prosecute the person who shot him

A Talladega man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Thursday night, but told police that he did not wish to prosecute the person who shot him.
Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson said police were called to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, where a patient appeared to have been shot in the hip.
The patient told investigators that he believed the shooting, which took place in the Curry Court public housing community, had been an accident, and he did not wish to press charges. He identified the accidental shooter as a family member.
The patient then signed the paperwork saying that he did not want the case pursued.