Talladega man dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot on Howard Street

A 32-year-old Talladega man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning, according to Talladega Police.
Chief Jason Busby said officers responded to a call regarding a body on Howard Street at about 7 a.m. Wednesday. Deveckius Barclay was found dead in the parking lot of Westview Cemetery.
“He had parked his car down the street and walked to the funeral home,” Busby said. “Officers talked to witnesses to some of the things leading up to the event, and determined through their investigation that it was a suicide.”
Barclay died from a gunshot wound. The gun was recovered, Busby said.
The Daily Home does not generally cover death by self-harm, but made an exception in this case since it happened outside, in front of city street, in daylight.