Talladega man dies in Wednesday house fire

A Talladega man died in a house fire Wednesday morning on Hyde Lane.
According to Talladega County Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent, the deceased was identified as Thomas Daniel Somers, 62. Vincent said Somers was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. from apparent smoke inhalation.
According to the Talladega Fire report, firefighters were sent to a double-wide trailer on Hyde Lane at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, they found heavy flames coming from one side of the structure.
The fire was put out and several hotspots extinguished.
A crew was able to make entry with hand lines, but found Somers already had succumbed.
In addition to the fire department and coroner, the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office and Talladega Police also responded.
The cause of the fire had not been determined Thursday.
In a social media post, the Talladega Fire Department wrote “our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends.”