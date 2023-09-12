Talladega man dies in traffic accident

A Talladega man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The ALEA press release identifies the deceased as Larry J. Tillery Jr., 50.
Tillery “was fatally injured when the 1983 Nissan truck he was driving left the roadway, struck a reflective marker post and multiple trees,” according to ALEA. “Tillery was not using a seat belt at the time of crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 77 near Stockdale Road, approximately 10 miles south of Talladega, in Talladega County.”
Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.