Talladega man denied parole from 2007 killing

A Talladega man convicted of murder in 2008 was denied parole by the state Board of Pardons and Paroles following a hearing Tuesday.

Ulysses Mayner, now 73, killed Bobby Leon Green, then 26, at the boarding house on Long Street where both men lived in April 2007. Mayner was convicted by a jury the following year and was sentenced to 30 years in prison by Circuit Judge Julian King.