Talladega man denied parole from 2007 killing

A Talladega man convicted of murder in 2008 was denied parole by the state Board of Pardons and Paroles following a hearing Tuesday.
Ulysses Mayner, now 73, killed Bobby Leon Green, then 26, at the boarding house on Long Street where both men lived in April 2007. Mayner was convicted by a jury the following year and was sentenced to 30 years in prison by Circuit Judge Julian King.
According to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Mayner’s son addressed the board in favor of his father being paroled. Doris Hancock of Victims and Crime And Leniency and Sarah Green, a victim’s advocate with the state Attorney General’s office, spoke in opposition.
According to the state Department of Corrections, Mayner is currently housed at the Red Eagle Work Center, a minimum security facility near Montgomery where inmates are assigned jobs with various city, county, state and federal agencies.
According to testimony at his trial, Mayner and Green lived across the hall from each other in a boarding house on Long Street. The problems between the two of them started when Green repeatedly blew out Mayner’s lighter when he was trying to light a cigarette. Later in the evening, Mayner knocked a plate with Green’s dinner on it out of his hands, spilling the food on the floor and breaking the plate. A physical altercation ensued which, by all accounts including his own, Mayner lost.
According to witness testimony, Mayner then went back into his room, got a handgun and shot Green twice, killing him. The gun was recovered and Mayner was interviewed by Talladega Police that night and arrested the following day. During his interview, he told investigators that he did not know that Green had died until the police told him.
During the early years of his incarceration, Mayner has filed several attempts to win a new trial, saying that he told police he was acting in self-defense, but that evidence of self-defense was not presented at trial. None of these attempts have been successful.
Mayner’s next parole hearing will be in January 2028.
His sentence ends in May 2038.