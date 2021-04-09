Talladega man convicted of murder gets 67 years in prison

A Talladega man who was convicted of murder in February was sentenced to 67 years in prison Wednesday by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
Leonardo Adrian Gonzalez, 31, was found guilty by a jury of killing his stepfather, Dario Lopez, by stabbing him repeatedly with a pair of scissors and a steak knife that he had borrowed from a neighbor on July 7, 2017. At trial, Gonzalez argued that he was suffering from a temporary psychosis because of a Freon leak in his pickup truck. The state called a medical expert as a rebuttal witness, who testified that Freon exposure will not result in psychosis.
Gonzalez and the victim appeared to have had an argument over a dog before the stabbing. According to evidence at the scene, Gonzalez also killed a family pet that night, first by attempting to strangle it and then by stabbing it with the same scissors he used on his step-father.
According to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, Gonzalez gave notice of appeal after he was sentenced.
Also in court this week:
—Circuit Judge WIll Hollingsworth sentenced Steven Dean McClellan, 33, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Duntrell Tremaine Burton, 39, to two years, suspended, 24 months probation and six months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, respectively.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Kendrel Cleontae Wells, 20, to five years, suspended, 24 months probation for obstruction of justice.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Christopher Lee Heath, 47, to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Cameron Devontae Pickens, 24, to 60 months in prison for distribution of marijuana and eight months for possession of marijuana.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Tonya Carter Stevens to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced John Eddy Albritton, 45, to 15 years, split, 12 months to serve followed by 24 months probation for destruction of state property by a prison inmate.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Demetrias Ladell Spanks, 44, to 15 years for promoting prison contraband in the second degree and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and two 10 year sentences for possession of a controlled substance, with all sentences suspended, 24 months probation.
—Woodruff sentenced Melissa Sue Eversole, 36, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation and six months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree, respectively.
—Woodruff sentenced James Rodney Wallace, 51, to 67 months, reverse split, 18 months probation and 12 months to serve, for distribution of a controlled substance.
—Woodruff sentenced Nocholas Wyane Brown, 33, to 71 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree and burglary in the third degree.