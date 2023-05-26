Talladega man charged with variety of offenses

A Talladega man has been arrested on grand jury indictments for a raft of charges coming from all over Talladega County.
Antony Demetrius Hart, 43, is charged with burglary, multiple counts of forgery and multiple violations of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Hart was convicted of sexual battery in Georgia in 2005. The charge is roughly equivalent to sexual abuse in Alabama.
After returning to Alabama, Hart appears to have lived in Childersburg. He did not register his address with Childersburg police or come in for his birth-month and quarterly check-ins with the sheriff’s office as required by law and warrants were issued for his arrest.
According to court documents, Hart is also charged with breaking into Care House in Sylacauga in September 2020 and for possession of two checks, one for $625 and one for $250, on the account of the Sylacauga Christian Fellowship.
He is also accused of cashing a forged check from the Best Inn in Talladega, where he worked briefly, at the Chevron Station at Battle and Haynes in Talladega.
Jones said Hart would have been arrested sooner, but he had spent much of the last year or two in either the Shelby County Jail or in the custody of the state Department of Corrections. The charges in Shelby County also appear to be forgery related.
Burglary in the third degree, possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and SORNA violations are all Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.