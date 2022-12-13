 Skip to main content
Talladega man charged with trafficking fentanyl

Colton Ray Pickett

Colton Ray Pickett

A Talladega man has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Colton Ray Pickett, 25, was arrested Friday morning and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond as of early Friday afternoon.