Talladega man charged with shooting his wife, leaving her paralyzed

A Talladega man has been charged with shooting his wife through the neck in January, leaving her paralyzed.

Michael Wayne Franklin

Michael Wayne Franklin, 42, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant for shooting into an occupied vehicle and was being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond.