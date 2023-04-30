Talladega man charged with shooting his wife, leaving her paralyzed

A Talladega man has been charged with shooting his wife through the neck in January, leaving her paralyzed.
Michael Wayne Franklin, 42, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant for shooting into an occupied vehicle and was being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond.
According to Talladega Police Capt. Dennis McDaniel, Franklin also had a quantity of cocaine on him at the time of the arrest, and would likely be charged separately with that through the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
On Saturday, Jan. 7, the residents of a house on Winston Road in Talladega noticed a vehicle in the woodline behind their home with its hazard lights on. When they went to investigate, they found a 2020 Kia Sorento with an unresponsive woman in the driver’s seat. After knocking on the car windows and getting no response, they called the police.
Officers were initially unable to open the front doors on either side, but did manage to open a back door. The 30-year-old woman in the driver’s seat was bleeding profusely from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the side of her neck.
The woman was disoriented and, in any case, was difficult to understand due to the neck wound, but she appeared to be trying to tell the officers that she believed she had been shot at a club in Anniston. She did not specify which club or when, however.
Investigators were eventually able to determine that the shooting actually took place in the city of Talladega, however.
The victim was transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega and was subsequently airlifted to Birmingham. McDaniel confirmed that her spinal cord had been severed during the shooting, and she would be paralyzed for the rest of her life.
The victim’s car contained small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine, according to reports available at the time.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.