Talladega man charged with sex abuse of a child under 12

A 20-year-old Talladega man is being held on a $100,000 bond after being charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
More charges are expected.
According to Talladega Police Detective Lisa Garrett, the man was arrested after investigators made contact with him Monday. The investigation and the eventual warrant stemmed from a complaint brought by a 7-year-old boy in Talladega in January. The suspect and the alleged victim are not related to one another, she said.
The suspect had not been in front of a judge for his initial court appearance as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Garrett. The bond in the case was set out on the warrant by Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
The Daily Home does not generally identify people charged with sexual offenses until they have been convicted by a jury or pleaded guilty.
Sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.