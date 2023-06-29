Talladega man charged with family burglary

A Talladega man has been charged with burglarizing the home of a family member last year.
Joshua Ty Hill, 35, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies June 20 on a warrant for third-degree burglary with a $7,500 bond. Hill posted bond and was released the next day, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Hill is accused of breaking into the home of a family member on the 2200 block of Priebs Mill Road on March 2, 2022, and stealing a jewelry box and contents valued at about $450, according to Captain Mike Jones. The family identified Hill as a suspect fairly quickly.
Hill eventually admitted that he broke into the house and stole the box, which Jones said has not been recovered.
The delay in Hill’s arrest results from his being jailed in Calhoun County for criminal mischief, drug possession and the theft of a Jeep.
Burglary in the third degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.