Talladega man charged with family burglary

Joshua Hill

A Talladega man has been charged with burglarizing the home of a family member last year.

Joshua Ty Hill, 35, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies June 20 on a warrant for third-degree burglary with a $7,500 bond. Hill posted bond and was released the next day, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.

