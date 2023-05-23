Talladega man charged with domestic violence

A Talladega man was charged with felony domestic violence after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with his hands and shards of broken glass Tuesday night.
John Nathaniel Peters, 42, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond. He was still behind bars Thursday evening.
According to Police Captain Ron McElrath, the victim in the case told investigators that Peters left his residence on the 100 block of South Street at some point Tuesday night and then returned home enraged. The victim said she was pushed around, and that Peters threw a beer bottle at her, which missed and broke against a wall in the hallway. He then threw her to the ground, grabbed her wrist and punched her in the face, then slashed at her with the broken beer bottle, cutting her hands.
The victim told investigators that the violence continued for some time until Peters eventually fell asleep. At that point, she said she was finally able to leave the house, and went to the police station to file a report.
Peters was initially arrested on the misdemeanor charge of domestic violence in the third degree, but the charges were increased to second degree as the investigation proceeded, McElrath said.
Domestic violence assault in the second degree is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.