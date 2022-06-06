Talladega man caught stealing a catalytic converter

A Talladega man is in jail after police caught him in the act of stealing a catalytic converter early Sunday morning.
Billy Michael Irvin Jr., 44, has been charged with breaking into and entering a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the second degree, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Bond was set at $1,000 each for the paraphernalia and marijuana charges, which are misdemeanors. As of Monday afternoon, there had been no bond set on the breaking and entering charge, which is a felony.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, a patrol officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at the Dollar General on Alabama 77 North just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
“The officer pulled into the parking lot and found a male subject getting out from under a vehicle in the parking lot,” Thompson said. “After further investigation, it was found that the subject was attempting to cut the catalytic converter off of a vehicle when the police found him.”
Irvin was arrested without incident. After officers identified Irvin’s own vehicle and took inventory before impounding it, they found a clear bag of white powder, a rubber tube with burnt copper mesh, rolling papers and a jar of marijuana.
As of Monday afternoon, he had not been charged with anything in connection with the bag of white powder.
Irvin has a somewhat lengthy criminal history. He pleaded guilty to, and was sentenced to 80 months in prison for burglary in the third degree, theft of property in the first degree and three counts of possession of a controlled substance in 2018.
After being released from prison, he was arrested again and charged with third degree burglary and theft of property in the first degree in connection with a break-in at Boradband Solutions on Stemley Bridge Road last year. It appears that he was out of jail on a $22,500 bond on those charges when he was arrested Sunday.
At the time of that arrest, he was also served with felony warrants from St. Clair County.
Most of his previous theft charges involved stealing air conditioners from buildings that were either vacant or under renovation.
Breaking into and entering a motor vehicle is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.