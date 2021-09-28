Talladega man at party fires gun he wasn't supposed to have, gets 54 months in prison

A Talladega man was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm earlier this year.
Armetris Dontrell Lyons, 44, was arrested by Talladega Police on the last day of 2019 after firing a .38 revolver into the air during a New Year’s Eve party at Talladega Downs. Lyons’ criminal history includes a conviction for attempted murder in Talladega County in 1996, for which he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. According to court documents, he was paroled in 2005.
Since then, he has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
He was also charged with public intoxication and reckless endangerment for his behavior at the New Year’s party.
According to testimony from the federal sentencing hearing, one of the officers responding to a shots fired call witnessed Lyons firing a pistol into the air while holding a child’s hand on the grip. When the gun went off, the child ran away, and the officer saw Lyons firing four more shots before running away when he saw the officer approaching.
The officer knocked on the door of the apartment that Lyons had run into, and Lyons answered. He was taken into custody without further incident, and the gun was recovered.
Lyons was initially arrested on state charges; it was not immediately clear when he was charged in federal court. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges in April, and was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Corey L. Maze.
“Persons with long histories of violent crime and drug offenses, like this defendant, are the focus of our firearms enforcement efforts,” according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. “We are grateful for the work of the (U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosive and Firearms) and the Talladega Police Department in helping to reduce violent crime in this district.
Added BATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French: “This court action demonstrates its commitment to law enforcement’ priority to target the illegal possession of firearms to include the use in violent criminal acts. ATF’s gun crime Intelligence leverages technology to reduce firearms related crimes.”
The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Baty prosecuted the case.