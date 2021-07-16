Talladega man assused of possessing a variety of drugs

A Talladega man was arrested on numerous drug charges following the execution of a search warrant Friday morning.
Jerrod Lamont Turner, 32, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Total bond was at $60,000, and Turner remained behind bars Friday evening.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Michael Roberson, task force agents and the Talladega Police Department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at Turner’s residence in Talladega Downs on Friday morning after having previously completed a couple of undercover drug transactions. In addition to having more than one ounce of methamphetamine, Turner is also accused of illegally possessing “Ice” (a different type of methamphetamine), Xanax, a small amount of marijuana and a set of digital scales, which provided the paraphernalia charge.
Trafficking in methamphetamine or any other controlled substance is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Distribution and possession with intent to distribute are class B felonies, punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia are misdemeanors.