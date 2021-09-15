Talladega man arrested in connection with assault and robbery

A Talladega man has been arrested in connection with an assault and robbery earlier this year, according to jail records and Talladega Police.
Marquis Ziquiez Jones, 23, was arrested Sept. 10 for robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree and carrying a pistol with a permit, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. Total bond was set at $37,800.
Jail records indicate that Jones posted bond and was released the same day he was arrested.
Jones is accused of jumping a victim on Lane Street in February while armed with a gun. Jones is accused of stealing the victim’s wallet and then shooting him, although the victim’s injuries were not life threatening, according to Lt. Ron McElrath of the Talladega Police Department.
The charge of carrying a pistol without a permit, which is a misdemeanor, was added when Jones was arrested on warrants for the felony charges.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison. Assault in the second degree is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.