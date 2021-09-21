Talladega man arrested for SORNA violation when 13-year-old sleeps over at his residence

A 73-year-old Talladega man was arrested last week for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Dwain Rex Simmons of Rugged Road was convicted in Jefferson County in 1996 for sexual abuse in the first degree, according to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, the victim in that case was a 14-year-old girl.
Jones said a condition of Simmon’s release is that he not have minors stay overnight with him. However, deputies say that a 13-year-old family member had slept at his residence on multiple occasions during the past year.
Bond in the case was set at $7,500 by the District Court Office. Simmons was arrested Aug. 16 and was released on bond three days later.
Jones said the minor who had allegedly slept over with Simmons had not made any allegations against him, but still violated the terms of release.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.