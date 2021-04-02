Talladega man arrested for sex offender registration violation

A Talladega man was arrested Thursday for violation the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Jimmy Dean Fomby, 61, was convicted and sent to prison for rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree in 2013, according to Police Detective Lisa Garrett. The victim in those cases was a 12-year-old girl.
As a convicted sex offender, Fomby would have been expected to register quarterly with the city and county where he lived, Garrett said. He never did.
Police were called to Fomby’s residence for a domestic dispute Thursday afternoon and arrested him for the SORNA violation. Fomby’s girlfriend, who is an adult, said she did not wish to pursue any other charges against him.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Fomby was given a $7,500 bond on the SORNA charge, which he was able to post the same day he was arrested.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.