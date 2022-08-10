Talladega man arrested, charged with shooting into occupied vehicle in Lincoln

The Lincoln Police Department arrested a Talladega man Friday in connection with a shooting incident in June.
Investigator Demarco Willis said the LPD arrested Corvius Barclay Jr., 20, of Talladega on Friday in connection with charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle in June.
Willis said the charges stem from an incident on the night of June 19. He said, on that night an officer attempted to stop a gray 2013 Ford Fusion that appeared to be speeding on Alabama Highway 77, but the vehicle instead attempted to flee the officer. Willis said while in pursuit of the vehicle the officer was advised that occupants of the vehicle were believed to have shot into another vehicle occupied by a 23-year-old male and 25-year-old female.
He said the officer pursued the vehicle on a roundabout route through Talladega Countywith help from Talladega City officers and deputies from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office before it struck a pole near the Mapco at the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and Honda Drive.
Willis said officers found the vehicle to be occupied by Barclay and three juveniles, two of which were taken into custody that night for charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The investigator and the other juvenile were taken into custody later and a warrant was recently issued for Barclay.
Willis said LPD and Oxford Police Department were able to take Barclay into custody Friday in Eastaboga without incident after receiving an anonymous tip. He said Barclay was transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail and issued a bond of $15,000.
Willis said Barclay was out on bond for charges of trafficking spice, possession of marijuana first, possession of drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest and that bond has since been revoked.
Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.