 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega man arrested, charged with shooting into occupied vehicle in Lincoln

The Lincoln Police Department arrested a Talladega man Friday in connection with a shooting incident in June.

Investigator Demarco Willis said the LPD arrested Corvius Barclay Jr., 20, of Talladega on Friday in connection with charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle in June. 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.