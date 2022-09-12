Talladega man arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree sodomy

A Talladega man has been arrested for two counts of second-degree sodomy involving a 12-year-old boy.
Randy Lee Parden, 36, is accused of abusing the same victim on at least two different occasions March 12 and 13, according to Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas. Warrants were obtained for Parden’s arrest last week, but officers were initially unable to locate him. Central Alabama Crime Stoppers posted his information Thursday, which led to a tip, Thomas said. Pardon was arrested in Clay County without further incident Saturday, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.