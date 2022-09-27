 Skip to main content
Talladega man arrested and charged with possession of child pornography

A Talladega man has been arrested by state officials as part of an ongoing investigation into child pornography.

John William Brown, 62, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of child poronography, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.