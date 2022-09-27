Talladega man arrested and charged with possession of child pornography

A Talladega man has been arrested by state officials as part of an ongoing investigation into child pornography.
John William Brown, 62, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of child poronography, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Brown was able to post a $7,500 bond about four hours after he was arrested.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brown was arrested “by the State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. … The warrant is in relation to an ongoing ICAC Task Force investigation.”
ALEA said they would not be releasing any further information while the investigation continues. Once complete, the investigation’s findings will be turned over to the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Possession of child pornogrpahy is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.