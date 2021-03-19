Talladega man arrested after police say he called cell phone store and threatened shooting, stabbing

A Talladega man was jailed Thursday for making terroristic threats. Police say he threatened to shoot up a cell phone store and stab the two women who worked there.
Tarez Montese Elston, 29, was arrested and given a $5,000 bond by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth on Thursday. Elston posted bond and was released Friday.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Elston called the Metro PCS store last week and threatened to come there with a gun, where he would shoot up the store, and then stab two female employees. Elston allegedly had a relationship with the sister of one of the employees, and has a history of making somewhat credible threats. Thompson said police responded to the store and prevented any further trouble.
Making a terroristic threat is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.