Talladega man arrested after firing at least 10 shots in a car and not injuring the driver

A Talladega man has been arrested for shooting into an occupied vehicle on Howard Street on Christmas Day.
Jahiem Vi’Dez Embry, 18, was arrested at a family member’s apartment in City Court II on Friday morning by U.S. Marshalls, agents of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Talladega Police Street Crimes Unit.
According to Talladega Police Chief Jason Busby, Embry is accused of shooting into a white Chevrolet Tahoe on Howard Street at about 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day. According to the original incident report, at least 10 shots were fired, although it was not clear where the vehicle had been struck. The driver was not injured.
Embry was developed as a suspect during the course of the investigation, and a warrant for his arrest was issued, but police could not find him at first.
“We looked for him for about a week, and then called the Marshall Service’s Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force to assist us. We continued to search for quite some time until information was obtained today to help us determine his location. After that, he was taken into custody without incident.”
Busby added “sometimes it takes a lengthy investigation for us to get a warrant and make an arrest, but we never stop working a case like this, and the detectives never stop following up with any information they get. When we have enough evidence, we make an arrest. We are also very appreciative of the help from the Marshall Service. They have more resources than we do, and they are glad to share them with us.”
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.