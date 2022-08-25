Talladega man arrested, accused of having a gun he isn't supposed to have

A Talladega man out on bond for fleeing the scene of an accident with injury has been arrested again for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Kevin Dewayne Waldrup, 37, was rearrested Aug. 19 and given a $7,500 bond on the felon with firearm charge. His previous bond appears to have been revoked.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, a patrol officer was checking local businesses when he found Waldrup asleep inside his car at the Delta Express station on Alabama 77.
The officer got Waldrup out of the vehicle and found a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9 mm handgun laying in the floorboard of the vehicle.
Waldrup has a conviction for burglary in Talladega County dating from 2013, and is thus barred from carrying a handgun.
At the time of his most recent arrest, Waldrup was out on bond totaling $30,500.
Thompson said Waldrup was accused of causing an accident on Alabama 77 North on May 25. On arrival, officers found a red Toyota that had apparently been involved in a collision. The driver was described as “bleeding profusely” by officers on the scene. Investigators determined that a second vehicle had pulled out in front of the Toyota, causing the accident, then fled the scene, Thompson said.
A description of the second vehicle was developed and linked to Waldrup, although officers were initially unable to find him to serve him with the warrant. About three weeks after the accident, he was pulled over by police in Heflin for various traffic offenses. He was arrested and served with the Talladega warrant at that time, and posted bond shortly afterward.
Leaving the scene of an accident with injury and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm are both Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.