Talladega man arrested, accused of having a gun he isn't supposed to have

Kevin Dewayne Waldrup

A Talladega man out on bond for fleeing the scene of an accident with injury has been arrested again for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Kevin Dewayne Waldrup, 37, was rearrested Aug. 19 and given a $7,500 bond on the felon with firearm charge. His previous bond appears to have been revoked.