Talladega man accused of taking $1,400, several cartons of cigarettes

A Talladega man has been charged with burglary of a convenience store earlier this year, according to a police report.
Ronnie Bucker, 46, was charged with one count of third degree burglary and given a $7,500 bond. According to jail records, he posted bond Tuesday.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, police responded to a burglary after the fact at the Chevron Station on Alabama 21 in January. Video surveillance from the night before showed someone using a set of keys to enter the store, take about $1,400 cash and several cartons of cigarettes with a total value of $840. He then left the store, locking the door behind him.
Buckner was identified from the video and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Thompson said he was arrested without incident after being pulled over by police for driving a vehicle with no tag on Howard Street.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.