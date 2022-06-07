 Skip to main content
Talladega man accused of taking $1,400, several cartons of cigarettes

Ronnie Buckner

A Talladega man has been charged with burglary of a convenience store earlier this year, according to a police report.

Ronnie Bucker, 46, was charged with one count of third degree burglary and given a $7,500 bond. According to jail records, he posted bond Tuesday.

According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, police responded to a burglary after the fact at the Chevron Station on Alabama 21 in January. Video surveillance from the night before showed someone using a set of keys to enter the store, take about $1,400 cash and several cartons of cigarettes with a total value of $840. He then left the store, locking the door behind him.

Buckner was identified from the video and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Thompson said he was arrested without incident after being pulled over by police for driving a vehicle with no tag on Howard Street.

Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.

