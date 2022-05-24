Talladega man accused of shooting into occupied vehicle turns himself in to police

A Talladega man wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle in January turned himself in to police Tuesday.
Tra’Mondez Jayquan “Trey Savage” Lynch was booked into the Talladega County Metro Jail at about noon Tuesday and, according to jail records, posted bond about an hour later.
Lynch is accused of firing multiple gunshots into a white Toyota Camry on Tenney Street on Jan. 28, wounding a passenger. The driver of the vehicle was not hit.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, police were first made aware of the shooting when they were contacted by emergency room personnel at Citizens Baptist Medical Center. The passenger was eventually transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he was discharged after three or four days.
The motive, or even if the alleged victims were the intended targets, was not clear Tuesday.
Thompson said Lynch had been identified as a suspect some time ago, and that a warrant had been issued, but officers had not been able to find him to serve the warrant.
Bond on the warrant is set at $15,000.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison, including a firearm enhancement.