Talladega man accused of selling $800 worth of stolen silverware to a jewelry store

An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama led to the arrest of a Talladega man for felony theft by deception, according to Police Detective Jeremy Faulkner.
John Brandon Mathews, 35, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for theft by deception in the third degree. Faulkner said Mathews is accused of selling about $800 worth of silverware to Griffin’s Jewelers in April, knowing that the items he sold had actually been stolen from a residence in Anniston.
The stolen items were later returned to their rightful owner.
Mathews was identified, but was believed to be somewhere in the Birmingham Metropolitan area. He was seen in Talladega Thursday and someone reported his whereabouts to Crime Stoppers, who reported it to Talladega Police.
Faulkner said that Mathews had needles, syringes and vials with him when he was taken into custody, and was also charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Total bond on the theft by deception and paraphernalia charges was $6,000, and Mathews was still behind bars Thursday night.
Talladega County Metro Jail records also indicate that Mathews was charged with theft of property in the fourth degree stemming from an incident Aug. 10. It was not immediately clear which incident this charge stemmed from, although jail records also say that there was no bond on this charge as of Thursday night.
Crime Stoppers put out a bulletin on Mathews and the felony charge in late June.
Theft by deception in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Theft of property in the fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia are misdemeanors.