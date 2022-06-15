Talladega man accused of running into red car, leaving scene with other driver bleeding profusely

A Talladega man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury in connection with an incident on Alabama 77 North last month.
Kevin Dewayne Waldrup, 37, was arrested on a felony warrant Monday, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. He posted bonds totaling $30,500 Wednesday morning and was released.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, patrol officers initially responded to a traffic accident on May 25 on Alabama 77 North. On arrival, they found a red Toyota Solara with one occupant, the driver, still inside the vehicle and bleeding profusely.
Thompson said the driver could not remember the details of the accident clearly, but investigators were able to determine that another vehicle had been on the scene and pulled out in front of the Toyota, causing the accident. The other vehicle then left the scene without its driver stopping to render aid or contact emergency services, as required by law.
A vehicle description was developed by investigators, which lead them to Waldrup, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest, Thompson said.
Talladega Police were initially unsuccessful in serving the warrant, but Waldrup was pulled over in Heflin Monday for traffic violations. The warrant had been entered into the national database, and the Heflin officer saw it when conducting the traffic stop.Waldrup was arrested without further incident.
Bond on the leaving the scene of an accident with injury charge was $30,000. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Waldrup also owed $500 for failure to appear in Talladega Municipal Court.
Leaving the scene of an accident with injury is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.