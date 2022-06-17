Talladega man accused of kicking in ex-girlfriend's door, assaulting her

A Talladega man is facing burglary and assault charges following an altercation with the mother of his child.
Jyquan Tyriq Headen, 25, was arrested by Talladega Police Thursday evening and is being held on a $50,000 bond for first-degree burglary. He was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Friday afternoon.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Headen allegedly got into a verbal dispute of some sort with a woman with whom he has a child in common at the woman’s apartment Wednesday, at about 9:30 p.m. As the argument escalated, Headen is accused of kicking in the door to the woman’s apartment, forcing his way inside and physically assaulting her.
When officers arrived, the victim did require treatment by paramedics, but her injuries overall were not serious, Thompson said.
Burglary in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.