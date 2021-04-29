Talladega man accused of felony drug charges while out on bond for other felony drug charges

A Talladega man was arrested Friday and charged with various felony drug charges while out on bond for two other sets of felony drug charges.
Octavious Demetrius Stamps, 39, of Talladega, is being held on a $15,000 bond at the Talladega County Metro Jail on charges of distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, and felony possession of marijuana, according to jail records.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Michael Roberson, task force agents spotted Stamps driving Friday evening and, knowing that he did not have a driver’s license, attempted to pull him over. A brief chase ensued.
Once Stamps had been stopped, a search of the car turned up quantities of cocaine, mariuajana and “Skittles,” an edible THC vehicle designed to look like the popular candy.
At the time of his arrest Friday, Stamps was out on bond driving with a revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a certain person forbidden to carry a firearm.
Roberson said he also had warrants in other jurisdictions, although it was not immediately clear what these were for. According to information released at the time, Stamps was out on bond after being arrested by the Talladega Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit after fleeing from a traffic stop. Police say that while fleeing on foot, he appeared to have dropped two bags of MDMA (Ecstasy), two bags of crack cocaine, three bags of marijuana edibles, two bags of marijuana, a white pill and a set of digital scales.
According to jail records, he had also been arrested, bonded out and then had his bond revoked in 2019 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, paraphernalia and obstructing government operations. He has felony convictions for burglary in the third degree from 2009 and 2001, according to court records.