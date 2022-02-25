Talladega man accused of abusing children will be tried as an adult

A Talladega man accused of sexually abusing numerous children will be tried as an adult.
Logan Alexander Chartrand, 21, is charged in 10 different cases with nine counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, six counts of sodomy in the first degree and four counts of rape in the first degree. His alleged victims were both boys and girls, with the oldest being a 12-year-old girl and the youngest being a 3-year-old boy.
The abuse is alleged to have occurred between 2019 and 2020. One of the cases originated in the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, three were investigated by the city of Lincoln’s police department, and the rest were handled by the Talladega Police Department. All of the victims were interviewed by the staff at Palmer Place, the children’s advocacy center of Talladega and surrounding counties.
The Talladega County Department of Human Resources was also involved in the investigation.
There is at least one other case involving another victim that was still pending at a grand jury as of last month.
Most of Chartrand’s alleged victims were family members or the children of family friends.
During a video court appearance in January, Chartrand and his attorney, Mark Nelson, asked that Chartrand be tried as a youthful offender on all counts. Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth denied these motions in a series of rulings handed down Thursday. Chartrand’s next scheduled court appearance will be March 28.
Chartrand has been in the Talladega County Metro Jail since being arrested in the first case in April. His total bond is $100,000 per case, or $1.1 million total.
Rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree are class A felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. Sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.