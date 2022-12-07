Talladega man, 61, charged with property crimes

A Talladega man has been charged with theft of property in the first degree, three counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree and one count of breaking into and entering a vehicle.
Richard Lynn Brown, 61, was arrested Dec. 2 and is currently being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totalling $67,500.
Brown’s alleged co-defendant, Karen Neal Hughes, 69, was arrested on similar charges by Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies in mid-September. She made and posted a $60,000 bond the day she was arrested.
Brown and Hughes are both suspected of being involved in the theft of several vehicles stolen from various locations but were all eventually recovered in Munford. These include a 1989 Chevrolet Silverado stolen from Sylacauga, two vehicles reported stolen in Alexander City and one reported stolen in Florence.
The pair are also suspects in the theft of a bright red 1966 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck with sleigh-and-reindeer logos and “Express Delivery from the North Pole” emblazoned on both doors that was stolen from a business on U.S. 280 outside of Sylacauga.
Brown was located just after Hughes was arrested. At the time, he was being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville after being arrested for breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. At the time of his arrest in St. Clair County, Brown was already out on bond on still other felony charges, and was thus being held in Ashville without bond.
Tubbs said Brown was eventually released from St. Clair County so that he could enter a drug rehabilitation program. He was served with the Talladega warrants at Avery Auto Sales in Oxford.
The Talladega theft of property in the first degree and three receiving stolen property in the first degree counts were all from cases investigated by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
The breaking into and entering an automobile charge stems from an investigation into a different incident by the Sylacauga Police Department.
Theft of property in the first degree and receiving stolen property in the first degree are both class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.