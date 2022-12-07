 Skip to main content
Talladega man, 61, charged with property crimes

Richard Lynn Brown facing charge

Richard Lynn Brown (in a 2018 photo)

 Submitted photo

A Talladega man has been charged with theft of property in the first degree, three counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree and one count of breaking into and entering a vehicle. 

Richard Lynn Brown, 61, was arrested Dec. 2 and is currently being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totalling $67,500.