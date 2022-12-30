 Skip to main content
Talladega makes partial progress in water service restoration

Packages of water on pallets are ready to be distributed to a line of cars being driven in to receive them in Talladega on Wednesday.

Five days into the crisis, progress on restoring water in Talladega continued, but it remained unclear Thursday afternoon how long it would be before full service was restored throughout the area.

According to the city, the plunging temperatures and increased usage last week led to breaks in several water mains as well as smaller lines throughout the city. Residents started to report low pressure or no water at all Sunday afternoon.