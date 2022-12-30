Talladega makes partial progress in water service restoration

Five days into the crisis, progress on restoring water in Talladega continued, but it remained unclear Thursday afternoon how long it would be before full service was restored throughout the area.
According to the city, the plunging temperatures and increased usage last week led to breaks in several water mains as well as smaller lines throughout the city. Residents started to report low pressure or no water at all Sunday afternoon.
Wednesday morning, the city issued a release saying “one portion of the system has been stabilized and we are making progress in filling the main tank and directing water towards the Mount Olive tank. This is a slow process, due to the large number of customer service lines and home plumbing breaks found after today’s thaw.” The Wednesday release indicated that it might take 24 to 48 hours for service to be fully restored.
The 24-hour mark has come and gone, and the Thursday release did include a time frame. The task of directing water toward Mount Olive was apparently successful, however, since a release dated Thursday morning said “crews are repairing a main break in the Mount Olive system this morning and filling the tank. Once both are completed, we will begin the process of resupplying the Waldo Water System.”
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the city said “we are in the process of refilling the Waldo water system at a controlled rate through its 4-inch meter pit. This flow rate is being maintained for multiple reasons, one of which includes preventing trapping of air in the lines along the ridges and causing broken mains due to overpressure in the low valleys.”
The 6 p.m. release also says “we are filling the system at a sustainable rate to avoid breaks or additional outages within the Mount Olive system. We are monitoring our tank levels and Waldo’s operators is monitoring their system. We expect that the (Mount Olive) system will be recharged around mid to late evening tomorrow (Friday).
An updated list of the areas affected was not immediately available, but from Sunday through Wednesday, the city listed Forest Hills, Woolfolk Road, Geneva Road, Ashland Highway (including Talladega High School), Waldo Area, Marble Quarry Road, Cherrywood Lane, Mt. Olive, Black Snake Road, Ironaton area, Grogan Road, Whitson Road and Stockdale Road as being dry or with very low pressure.
Talladega Water and Sewer Department personnel and crews working for private contractors have been in all these areas in the past several days, according to the city.
Talladega city residents who are still without water can bring their own containers to the recycling center in South Street, across from the sheriff’s investigation office, and fill those containers at no cost, providing they bring proof of residence. The showers at the Spring Street recreation center are also available to residents with proof of address.
Some Talladega County residents also reported issues with no or low pressure water, but according to Talladega County Emergency Management Agency, those issues had been largely resolved by late Wednesday afternoon. The affected area in the county was relatively small, falling into the area north of Renfroe Road, roughly between Stemley Bridge Road and Old Lincoln Highway.
“The County Water Department has been restored to normal operating ranges and all users on the system should have sufficient water pressure,” according to EMA. “If you do not, please contact Talladega County Water Department at 256-362-6897.”
EMA Director Andrew McWilliams told the Talladega County Commission Wednesday that the city of Lincoln had volunteered to help feed the county system until repairs could be made, and that the county had worked with the city of Talladega to provide free bottled water to residents Tuesday and Wednesday. As local stores began selling out of bottled water, McWilliams said he was able to contact a supplier in Autaugaville through the state.
“The decision was made to start distributing water at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, and they had a truck on the way to Talladega by 8:15 a.m.,” he said.
Some 22 pallets of bottled water, or 38,000 bottles, were delivered at a cost of just over $9,500, or about 25 cents each. A second tractor trailer was also dispatched, he said.
Boiling orders
The city of Talladega and EMA are both recommending that people who have had water service issues during the past week continue to boil their water before drinking it or using it for personal hygiene. The same order remains in place for county residents that did without as well.
As McWilliams explained to the commission, when water tanks get very low, there is not enough to put it the normal treatment process. Boiling water before drinking or otherwise ingesting it will be necessary until water pumped back into the tanks has had time to go through the treatment process, and all untreated water is out of the system.