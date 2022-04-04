Talladega makes it public: There's a new chief of police in town

TALLADEGA — Diane Thomas is Talladega’s new chief of police.
Although she will not be sworn in officially until April 25, Thomas’s appointment was announced publicly to the Talladega City Council on Monday evening.
“I am very excited, and I want to thank you for this opportunity,” Thomas said Monday. “I look forward to building strong relationships in the community and to building a cohesive team in the department. I promise I will give it my best,” she said.
Thomas has been the assistant chief of police in Prattville since 2015. She has more than 30 years' experience in law enforcement and is also an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Faulkner University.
“I am pleased that Diane Thomas has accepted the position of Talladega’s next chief of police," City Manager Seddrick Hill said. "She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our community. She is committed to enforcing the law, reducing crime and strengthening community relations.”
She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice administration from Faulkner University and completed Leadership Autauga, FBINA, IACP, Women’s Leadership Institution and other leadership programs. She has served on various boards, including the Autauga County Department of Human Resources.
She is also a recipient of the Dr. Dorothy Height Leadership Award, the Woman of Character Luminary Award and the Crime Stopper Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
Thomas will be the city’s first Black and first female police chief.