 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega Main Street to share survey results this Wednesday

People unidentified

Members of Talladega Main Street and Talladega City Council.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

Talladega Main Street will share the results from consumer and business surveys at a public event Wednesday, June 28, from 4-5 p.m. at Talladega Bottling Works.

The surveys were conducted as part of the 2023 Downtown Talladega Market Study and Strategies project commissioned by Main Street Alabama and conducted by Jay Schlinsog, Downtown Professionals Network, to engage the community and gain a better understanding of local and regional market conditions, trends, and opportunities for the future. 