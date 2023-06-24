Talladega Main Street to share survey results next week

Talladega Main Street will share the results from consumer and business surveys at a public event Wednesday, June 28, from 4-5 p.m. at Talladega Bottling Works.
The surveys were conducted as part of the 2023 Downtown Talladega Market Study and Strategies project commissioned by Main Street Alabama and conducted by Jay Schlinsog, Downtown Professionals Network, to engage the community and gain a better understanding of local and regional market conditions, trends, and opportunities for the future.
The findings will help equip Talladega Main Street to better promote business and development opportunities, and to focus resources on projects and initiatives that align with the community’s vision and priorities for downtown Talladega.
Talladega Main Street executive director Cathy Roehrig said, “We’re excited to share what the community had to say, what we’ve learned, and what it could mean for the future of downtown.”
“We’re grateful to receive services like the market study from Main Street Alabama. They’ll be providing our community with up-to-date information, data and trends to rebuild our downtown based on the public surveys we administered. Now our real work begins as we take the results and work to provide a strategic, actionable roadmap to a thriving downtown that makes our community proud,” according to April Clark, Talladega Main Street Committee Chairwoman.
Since Main Street Alabama designation in June 2022, Talladega Main Street has reported 3,400 volunteer hours. Main Street Talladega is a nonprofit focused on downtown revitalization.