Talladega looking at computer giveaway, increasing broadband access

Two unrelated events in Talladega are both aimed at increasing access to modern technology. One event involves giving away free tablet computers to those who register and qualify ahead of time, and the other involves increasing access to broadband in the city, allowing those tablet recipients and others to access online services faster and more easily. 

And one of them, the tablet giveaway, involves a visit from a mystery celebrity.