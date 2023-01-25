Talladega looking at computer giveaway, increasing broadband access

Two unrelated events in Talladega are both aimed at increasing access to modern technology. One event involves giving away free tablet computers to those who register and qualify ahead of time, and the other involves increasing access to broadband in the city, allowing those tablet recipients and others to access online services faster and more easily.
And one of them, the tablet giveaway, involves a visit from a mystery celebrity.
According to city Public Information Officer Mary Sood, the as-yet-unnamed celebrity and the CEO of Moolah Wireless will be visiting Talladega to give away free 10-inch, Android 12 tablets at a date to be announced in the near future.
Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill said, “I am thrilled that, thanks to our partnership with Moolah Wireless, the city will improve lives by helping distribute free tablets to hundreds of community members. Having greater access to the internet will help students thrive academically, aid job seekers in finding employment and give more citizens greater access to information and opportunities.”
To qualify, you or someone in your household must receive supplemental Social Security income, Medicaid, Food Stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicare, veterans’ or survivors’ pensions, federal public housing assistance, Section 8 or a Pell Grant. Or, families with income less than $40,000 under the federal poverty guidelines will be eligible for a free tablet, free or discounted wireless service or both.
To apply, please visit http;//moolahwireless.com/tablet-signup/?agentcode+TCOTA. You must be previously enrolled and certified to get a free tablet.
Moolah Wireless is part of the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission benefit program. Moolah is the first Black-owned ACP program.
The broadband event is being organized by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, which will host a series of meetings starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Talladega City Hall on South Street to discuss increasing access throughout Talladega County. The meetings are free and open to the public.
“The Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program, administered by ADECA’s Digital Expansion Division, provides technical assistance to units of local government and other public stakeholders in Alabama seeking to deploy or expand broadband infrastructure and services to help communities prepare for broadband deployment and digital opportunities,” according to a release announcing the events. “This program is funded through grants from the US Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.”
Wednesday’s meetings begin at 9 a.m. with a briefing for elected officials, followed by elected officials and internet service providers engagement at 10:15 and a public comment and Q&A session at 11:15 a.m. After breaking for lunch, the government and community leaders engagement portion starts at 1 p.m. with more public comments at 2 p.m.
“The program enables participating counties and jurisdictions within those counties the tools to understand broadband gaps and opportunities, and to position their communities for broadband efforts to address these. Over the next few years, the state will make unprecedented funds available for this specific purpose and local engagements is critical to shaping the state’s plans and positioning counties to take maximum advantage of these opportunities.”