Talladega Lions Clubs sells tickets for drawing to benefit sight-related programs

The Talladega Lions Club is still selling tickets for a 50/50 drawing to fund sight-related programs for the coming year.
Among other things, the money will be used to pay for eye exams and to buy glasses for people who otherwise could not afford them. Many beneficiaries of the program have been able to get work as a result of having their vision corrected.
Tickets are $1 each (or any other donation) and are available from any club member, according to Club Secretary Linda Smith. The drawing will be at the Lion’s Club meeting Nov. 4. The club and the winning ticket holder will split whatever money is made from ticket sales.
During Thursday night’s club meet, the club authorized the purchase of a set of prescription glasses for a person who had applied through his eye doctor.