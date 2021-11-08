Talladega Lions Club president receives service award

Lions Club District Governor Brenda Elliot visited the Talladega Club on Thursday night and presented club president Terry McKee with a Five Star Service Award for a successful 50/50 fundraiser.
The fundraiser raised $3,617, with half that total going to the local Sight Program, which gives eye exams and glasses at no cost to those who cannot afford them.
Tickets sold for $1 each, and McKee himself sold a whopping 1,700 of them, mostly at the Alabama Industries for the Blind, where he works.
The other half of the pot went to winning ticket holder Tina Williams of Tina’s Home Cooking, which hosted the meeting.
Elliot gave a short presentation on the history and current programs of the district and international Lions Clubs, and her husband, Barry Elliot, spoke about recent programs involving the sight program at the district level, including a 42 inch box truck used for mobile eye testing. More Lions are in the process of getting certified to conduct testing in the hopes of acquiring a second truck. The first truck already does regular screenings in Sylacauga, a second would add Talladega to
The Talladega Club also swore in two new members Thursday, Elainee Madderra and Jeff Lang.