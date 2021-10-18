Talladega Lions Club members attend district meeting to discuss state, global events

Members of the Talladega Lions Club recently attended the district meeting in Adamsville and discussed participation in several state and global events.
Specifically, members of the Talladega Club will get training in the conduct of vision screenings that will be done from a mobile testing truck. This program is made possible by a partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The district has also acquired a disaster relief trailer that is available wherever it is needed and is available to local clubs throughout Alabama.
According to the report to the district, the Talladega club is also continuing to collect used glasses for recycling and distribution. Drop-off points include First Bank of Alabama, Tina’s Home Cooking and the offices of Dr. Pickerell and Dr. Schnorbus, and Wal-Mart.
The Talladega Club is also selling toy brooms and mops from the Alabama Industries for the Blind and are still selling $1 chances for a 50/50 draw that will be Nov. 4. Proceeds from both go toward providing vision testing and glasses for people in need.
So far this year, the Talladega club has helped five people in this regard.
They are also looking for new members. If you are interested in joining, contact a club member or come to a meeting at Tina’s Home Cooking at 6 p.m. and the first and third Thursdays of each month.