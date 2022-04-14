Talladega Lions Club honor second-oldest member

The Talladega Lions Club honored member Neil Rogers last week for 40 years of service. Forty years is an impressive amount of time, however, Rogers original sponsor, Ray Miller, has been serving even longer and remains active in the club.
During the same meeting, the club announced several events in the coming weeks, including a car wash at the Alabama School for the Blind Saturday to benefit a member of the satellite club at Alabama Industries for the Blind who is currently in the hospital. Contributions are $15 for a car and $20 for a truck. The club also donated $100.
They are also selling tickets for three $100 gift cards, with a drawing next month. See any club member of tickets.