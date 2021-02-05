Talladega Lions Club has resumed its meetings

The Talladega Lions Club has resumed meeting on the first and third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Tina’s Home Cooking, and are “still doing Lions work,” according to a news release.
“They have recently purchased glasses for a local woman, enabling her to see well enough to be able to go to work," the release said. "They also help with delivering meals for the Red Door Kitchen and give rides to people with visual deficits.”
The meetings are open and anyone inclined to do so is encouraged to join: “If you are free on a Thursday evening and would like to help make a positive difference in your community, the Talladega Lions Club would like to come join them.”