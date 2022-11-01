 Skip to main content
Talladega, Lincoln chamber signs agreement with JSU to benefit chamber members

The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce and Jacksonville State University signed an agreement Friday afternoon.

 Chris Norwood, The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce and Jacksonville State University signed an agreement Friday afternoon that will allow employees of chamber members to take 20 percent off tuition for any program the school offers.

“This is a great day,” JSU President Dr. Don Killingsworth said Friday. “It gets our name out, and it provides a great new benefit for chamber members. This is our backyard, and this agreement will help us maintain and expand our footprint in the 11 counties we serve.”