Talladega/Lincoln Chamber of Commerce looks for student ambassadors

The Greater Talladega/Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce is now taking applications from seventh- through 12th-graders for the 2022-2023 Ambassadors Youth Leadership Program.
The program is open to all public, private or home-schooled students who live in the north Talladega County area.
“We are proud of these ambassadors and the many hours they have contributed to their communities,” Chamber Director Jason Daves said. “These young leaders continue to make a tremendous impact in their communities and have volunteered many hours of service during this school year. We encourage our future leaders to join us in your chamber at work for you.”
The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. May 31. Applications are available at all local middle and high schools, at the chamber offices and online at www.talladegalincolnchamber.com. For more information, call 256-362-9075.