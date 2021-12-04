Talladega/Lincoln Chamber brings back ambassadors program

After more than a year of being more or less sidelined, the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are back in full operation.
This year’s class consists of 17 students between seventh and 12th grades from a half-dozen area schools. The youth leadership program gives these students opportunities to learn about their communities, businesses and industries in the area, develop leadership skills, give service to their communities through volunteerism, make new friends and grow into young adults and future community and business leaders. Their motto is “work together, grow together.”
This year’s class includes Cristen Haynes from Drew Middle School; Kyle Burel and Adelaide Carpenter from Ellis Junior High School; Blair and Taylor Darby, Addison Gray and Marlie Thompson from Munford High School; Jordan Barclay, Jackson Burel, Jordan Hall, D’Errica Richardson, Anna Ruiz, Addison Staude and Amia Wilson from Talladega High School; Emma Hazel from Victory Christian and Trenton Garrett and Tyler Hall from Winterboro High School.
So far this year, Chamber Ambassadors have been involved in activities at Heritage Hall, United Way, Ritz Theater and Second Saturdays on the Square in Talladega. They will also be involved in the Plank Road Station Art Extravaganza in Winterboro, Talladega Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Square, Sunshine Saturday and other upcoming events.
Last month, the ambassadors also participated in leadership courses at Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center.