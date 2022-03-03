Talladega, Lincoln area chamber searches for board nominations

The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Board of Directors.
According to Chamber Director Jason Daves, all nominations must be submitted by Monday.
“Please note that as we grow this chamber in number and relevance, the personal commitment of our board members in terms of time and resources is of great importance,” Daves said.
Board members will be expected to be engaged at board meetings, committee meetings and events, at a minimum of 75 percent attendance at board meetings is expected. They will also be expected to provide positive representation and presence in the community, be involved in strategic planning and implementation and recruitment and retention of new and existing members.
“As we go through the board selection process, we are committed to making this organization the leading resource for businesses in the greater Talladega and Lincoln area,” Daves said. “Please give this responsibility some thought as you submit your nominations.”
Nomination forms are available at www.talladegalincolnchamber.com/2022-chamber-board/