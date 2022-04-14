Talladega library to participate Reimagining School Readiness Program

The Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega will be part of a statewide initiative called the Reimagining School Readiness Program. According to Library Director Vickie Harkins, the program is designed to bolster “the preliteracy skills underlying school readiness for children from birth to age 8.”
She said Talladega’s library is one of 88 in Alabama that will participate in the program. It is an innovative new toolkit developed by the Bay Area Discovery Museum with support from the California State Library and the Pacific Library Partnership. The Alabama Public Library Service was awarded a grant to train the state’s public libraries on RPS principles, including quality adult-child interactions, social skills, math and science learning, emotional learning and stress management. The research shows that all children can develop the skills they need if the adults in their lives provide developmentally appropriate and rich experiences to boost learning and cognitive development.
“Providing children with high-quality learning experiences is a sound investment in Alabama’s future,” Harkins added. “This program places a strong emphasis on key aspects of early childhood development and empowers librarians to support children and families through fun, everyday activities that can happen at the library or at home.”
The toolkit includes fliers, bookmarks, posters and flashcards that feature easy everyday activities and conversation starters for families to share to build quality interactions that shape children’s thinking skills. “ALPS developed a companion instruction kit for all participating libraries that includes activities on 10 different topics with books and educational toys that fortify the key finding of the study leading to the RSR’s development,” Harkins said.